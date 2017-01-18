A sweet tour of Maplewood

Manchester Road in Maplewood is lined with lots of cute little shops, some of which are sweeter than others.

Take for example Encore Baking Company. A place where Francie Valenta is always rolling out something delicious.

"I always loved to bake, my mom baked a lot," she explains.

She does mostly wedding cakes and special events, but this Saturday she'll be handing out cupcakes.

"It's my signature white almond cake."

Her place is one of 14 delightful destinations along the Maplewood Sweet Tooth Tour.

"Who doesn't want to just eat sweets on a cold January Saturday," say Rachelle L'Ecuyer, the Community Development Director for Maplewood.

It's an edible excursion in which dessert is the main dish.

"Everybody does a little special sample of something that s the signature of what they're doing," L'Ecuyer explains.

Even places like La Cosecha Coffee Roasters are giving guests a sweet reason to hold out their hand.

"This year La Cosecha is going to be doing a collaboration with Mauhouse which is the cat cafe that just opened and they have wonderful baked goods," she goes on to say.

Basically, it's a tour that gives you a little taste of what Maplewood has to offer.

