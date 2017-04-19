A Tasteful Affair is this weekend

Some of the best chefs from more than 25 local kitchens are coming together for one big event this Sunday. Tasteful Affair is one of my favorite events of the year. Bob Colosimo from Eleven Eleven Mississippi is one of those chefs.
A Tasteful Affair is this Sunday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown St. Louis. It runs from 2 to 5. foodoutreach.org is the website to purchase tickets. I will be the emcee and I promise it's a good time for a great cause.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs