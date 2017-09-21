KSDK
A trip to Plank Road Pizza

There's a bit of a hidden gem in Cottleville that combines history and fresh ingredients to create a one of a kind pizza experience. Jimmy V stopped by plank road pizza to give us a little taste.

KSDK 11:34 AM. CDT September 21, 2017

COTTLEVILLE, MO - Plank Road Pizza is on Highway N in the heart of Cottleville. You can look over the menu and place your order online at PlankRoadPizza.com.  You can also find them on facebook.
 

