A trip to Plank Road Pizza

COTTLEVILLE, MO - Plank Road Pizza is on Highway N in the heart of Cottleville. You can look over the menu and place your order online at PlankRoadPizza.com. You can also find them on facebook.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
There's a bit of a hidden gem in Cottleville that combines history and fresh ingredients to create a one of a kind pizza experience. Jimmy V stopped by plank road pizza to give us a little taste.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs