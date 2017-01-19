KSDK
A twist on pies with Angie Eckert from Eckert's

National Pie Day is coming up so Angie Eckert is here with a bit of twist on pies.

KSDK 11:53 AM. CST January 19, 2017

You can find these delicious recipes on Eckerts.com.  Of course you can always just stop Eckerts Country Store in Belleville and grab a pie.

