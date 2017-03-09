KSDK
Close

All aboard the Rocky Mountaineer

Pat Blassie shares a new travel destination you may want to know about.

KSDK 11:58 AM. CST March 09, 2017

If you would like more information on river cruising, beach or golf vacations, honeymoon options...give Altair Travel and Cruises a call at 314-968-9600 or 1-800-264-1116.  You can also go to AltairTravel.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories