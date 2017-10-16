Ameren Missouri's leftovers provide animals at the St. Louis Zoo nutritious treats

For years the branches Ameren Missouri cut were tossed into chippers and taken to recycling centers. But in 2016 the St. Louis Zoo called with another option. Once a week Ameren drops off 3-4 loads of limbs and leaves for the animals at the Zoo. KSDK

ST. LOUIS - Everyday someone at Fragile Forest runs out and picks up lunch. Today that someone is Peggy Hoppe.

"Joe, Jon, Nadaya, Bakari," Hoppe yelled.

She's Zoological Manager of Great Apes.

"This is a treat, I know it doesn't seem like a treat, but this is a treat," she assures us.

It is a dish not meant to be shared.

"No, I'll have to divvy it out to each them individually,” she said.

A delicacy the residents at Fragile Forest will slowly devour.

"They'll pull the leaves off first and then once they're done pulling the leaves off they'll strip the bark almost down to a super thin twig is all that's left," Hoppe explained.

It's a meal Ameren Missouri is helping whip up.

"It is kind of a thing in the office, ‘you going to go feed a rhino today? Maybe," Dusty Riley joked.

Riley is the Manager of Vegetation Management at Ameren Missouri.

"We trim trees year-round, rain or shine," he said.

For years the branches were tossed into chippers and taken to recycling centers. But in 2016 the St. Louis Zoo called with another option.

"We have a lot of browsing animals, a lot of animals that eat browse in the wild. Browse we consider leafy tree branches,” Debra Schmidt, the William R. Orthwein, Jr. Family Animal Nutritionist explained. “We can't go out and buy it, at least not in the quantities that we need, so they're providing us with a really important food source.".

So once a week Ameren Missouri drops off three or four loads of limbs and leaves that Schmidt and her staff then plate up, so to speak, and pass out.

"The first load will be divided up among the animals," she said.

The second load is packed into containers and put in the freezer. The third load goes to the elephants. They're not just any limbs. It's a buffet of elm, mulberry, hackberry, willow and ash.

Leftovers to Ameren Missouri, but valuable nutrients to many animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. A place dedicated to caring for animals with a staff that is going above and beyond to do so.

