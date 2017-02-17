American Girl launches first ever boy doll

You'll find the American Girl store at the Chesterfield Mall at 2020 Chesterfield Mall.

They are open today from 10 until 7.

And tonight you can come and meet Tenney Grant for yourself.

That meet and greet is from 3:00 to 6:00. Also tomorrow from 10 until 1. For more information, visit americangirl.com

(© 2017 KSDK)