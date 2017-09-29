Anheuser-Busch Oktoberfest is underway at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery & Biergarten

Anheuser-Busch Oktoberfest started yesterday and runs until Sunday, October 1 at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery & Biergarten.Today and tomorrow's hours are 11 to 10. Saturday is also when they'll have kids activities and there will be a petting zoo, bounce house, carnival ride. Sunday hours run from 11 to 6. It's free to attend. They'll have plenty of beers and food for you to purchase though. You can find more information at budweisertours.com.
