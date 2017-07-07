Close Antiques Roadshow stops by Show Me St. Louis One of our favorite TV shows, Antiques Roadshow, invades America's Center tomorrow. Executive Producer Marsha Bemko and appraiser Eric Silver are here to tell us all about the taping KSDK 10:54 AM. CDT July 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Antiques Roadshow airs Mondays at 8 pm on Nine PBS. For a behind-the-scenes peek at the St. Louis event, follow ROADSHOW on social media at @RoadshowPBS and using the #RoadshowStLouis. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Friends mourn teenager killed in crash Second razor blade found in Walmart cart What's next for Mizzou after 2015 unrest? Woman seriously injured in fireworks accident Mom charged with slaughtering family shows bizarre behavior in court Top Times To Score Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy East St. Louis man does the wave Sexual predator moved out of Madison Co. Jail IL House overrides veto, passes budget Fast food workers attacked in drive-thru More Stories What's next for Mizzou after 2015 campus unrest Jul. 6, 2017, 9:37 p.m. Mom accused of killing family shows bizarre behavior… Jul. 7, 2017, 8:14 a.m. Second razor blade found on Festus Walmart cart Jul. 6, 2017, 9:40 p.m.
