Antiques Roadshow stops by Show Me St. Louis

One of our favorite TV shows, Antiques Roadshow, invades America's Center tomorrow. Executive Producer Marsha Bemko and appraiser Eric Silver are here to tell us all about the taping

KSDK 10:54 AM. CDT July 07, 2017

Antiques Roadshow airs Mondays at 8 pm on Nine PBS.
For a behind-the-scenes peek at the St. Louis event, follow ROADSHOW on social media at @RoadshowPBS and using the #RoadshowStLouis.

