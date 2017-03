The Spring Art Fair at Queeny Park starts this Friday at 5 and runs until Sunday at 5. Tickets are $5 at the door and that's valid for all three days. Those 18 and under are free. There is also free parking. You can find more information at artfairatqueenypark.com. That's also where you'll find a $1 off coupon.



