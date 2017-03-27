KSDK
Close

At what age should your child receive a cellphone?

Most of us would struggle to survive in today's world without our cell phones, but at what age should you hand one over to your kids. Andy Crouppen with Brown and Crouppen is here with some advice.

KSDK 11:32 AM. CDT March 27, 2017

If you need legal advice, give the experts at Brown and Crouppen a call... 314-222-2222 is the number.  You can also find them online at getbc.com.
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories