Back to School Egg Recipes

Coffee Cup Scramble

2 eggs

2 TBL milk

2 TBL Shredded Cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

Coat a 12 oz. microwave-safe coffee mug with cooking spray. Add eggs and milk; beat until blended. Microwave on HIGH for 45 seconds; stir. Microwave until eggs are almost set, 30-45 seconds longer. Top with cheese, season with salt and pepper. Add your favorite cooked toppings and take it to go!

Tex-Mex Egg Hash Brown Cups, featuring Breakfast Taco Variation

2 cups shredded potatoes

1 TBL all-purpose flour

1 TBL olive oil

½ tsp each salt and pepper, divided

12 eggs

1 ½ cups shredded Tex-Mex blend cheese, divided

1 lb. breakfast sausage, fully cooked, crumbled and drained

1 envelope Taco Seasoning

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine potatoes, flour, olive oil and half of the salt and pepper. Press evenly into bottoms and up sides of greased 6-cup jumbo muffin pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until set and light golden.

Whisk together egg. Stir in 1 cup cheese, sausage and taco seasoning. Divide mixture among hash brown cups. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Bake for about 25 minutes or until filling is set. Let cool for 10 minutes. Run knife around edges of muffin cups. Carefully remove from muffin tin. Serve with salsa or guacamole, if desired.

Egg Dippers

Hard cooked eggs are a nutritious treat any time of day, so boil up a batch on the weekends. Dip peeled eggs in Ranch dressing, then in crushed cheddar crackers for a fun after-school snack.

Visit www.incredibleegg.org and click on the Back to School link to download your FREE copy of the Incredible Mornings Start with Eggs recipe booklet. And make your child’s day special with printable “You’re Incredible Because…” lunchbox notes.

Submitted by:

Kim Martin from the Missouri Egg Council

