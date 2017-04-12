In a big building on Forest Park Avenue innovators, artists and makers are building their dreams. One of which is Casey York, a woman adding an interesting touch to a rather old needlework tradition.



"These are high fluidity acrylic paints. The effect I'm generally going for is kind of like a water color effect," she explains.



They are quilt tops she individually hand paints.



"So part of the process is kind of learning to figure out where you need to stop painting because that area is going to grow and spread out."



But painting is just part of her quilt making process.



"This is called a long arm quilting machine. It's a very specific type of sewing machine. Most sewing machines are stationary and you push the fabric through them this is a sewing machine that moves and the fabric stays stationary," she points out.

Sewing is a skill Casey learned when she was only six.



"Right off the bat wanted to use that skill to make my own design. So I was the one making doll clothes and making my own stuffed animal patterns. And I designed some prom dresses when I was in high school."



She went on to college and grad school and studied art history. It wasn't until her first son was born that she made a quilt.



"I feel completely in love with the process of quilting as well as the finished products."



She's since stitched together close to 100.



"I mainly use aplique, which is a process of cutting out shapes on one fabric and then applying it on top of another fabric to kind of create images."



In 2012 she turned quilting into a business. She's written two books, created patterns and fabrics on top of making her one of a kind quilts.



"I have a lot of irons in the fire I suppose."



Beautiful pieces of art you can wrap yourself up in.

Casey's quilts are durable and meant to be used. And yes they can be washed in the washing machine. You can learn more at casey-york.com.

