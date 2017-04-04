Bee Naturals introduces custom makeup bar

Bee Naturals in Maplewood, a store known for Missouri made skin and body products, is soon to have the beauty world buzzing over the launch of their custom makeup bar.

Danielle Parsons, makeup artist, said, "It's really hard for lot of women to go into a store to pick up a bottle or container and it matches perfectly."

You don't have to worry about wearing the wrong makeup again, now that makeup artist Danielle Parsons can create the perfect look for you.

She said, "Lipstick, blush, eye shadow, foundation, nail polish, brow colors."

All custom, made right before your eyes.

Customer Jenny Bosworth said, "My favorite lipstick was discontinued recently, a tragedy, so I thought, hopefully they could recreate it for me."

And that's exactly what Danielle did for this customer during their one on one appointment. Customers can also get eyebrow powder created just for them. And if you're looking for an eyeshadow that will makes your eyes pop, you've also come to the right place.

So whether you're tired of buying the wrong makeup, or want something made just for you, buzz on over to Bee Naturals where you'll find the perfect match made in makeup heave.

As far as the cost of custom makeup, mineral foundation is $24.95, lipstick $45, eyeshadow is $20, brow color is $25, nail polish is $18, and blush is $25.

Bee Naturals is located at 7192 Manchester Avenue in Maplewood, MO 63143. Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/beenaturals or check them out online at beenaturals.com. You can call them at 314-261-4077.



