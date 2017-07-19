Behind the scenes at the Saint Louis Zoo with a keeper

She's one of the keepers you occasionally see on that stage in the Children's Zoo. A woman who's job involves a lot more than entertaining the crowd.

"I say at the Children's Zoo we do it all,"

Elena Almas is a persistent and patient trainer.

"Joe is our six-banded armadillo. He is our strong man so he is able to push a weight with just using the tip of his nose all the way across stage," she explains.

Well on most days, follow Elena backstage and you discover she's also a loving caregiver and innovator.

"One of the things we give them for enrichment is shoes. We take out all of the shoe laces and for enrichment we add a little bit of cinnamon," she says sprinkling in the spice.

She's also a housekeeper and cook.

"This is our kitchen diet book."

It's a cookbook of sorts with receipes for every animal that calls the Children's Zoo home.

"So over 300 individual animals and I can't remember exactly how many species, but we have a bunch of different species."

Each one has a different meal plan.

"So this is Insectivore. This is made for animals that just eat insects."

At the same time another keeper is putting together a prettier salad than you might expect for the bearded dragons.

"Well, that is actually part of our job as well is food presentation," she points out.

As you can see there's never really a dull moment in the life of keeper at the Children's Zoo or much down time.

