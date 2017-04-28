Behind the scenes of Disney's The Lion King

It is an amazing show that has been seen by more than 90 million people on every continent except Antarctica and "The Lion King" has circled back around to St. Louis to once again leave audiences in awe.

"So even for me after doing the show for 17 years I sit in the audience and I still get goose bumps, it's just that kind of show," Michael Reilly says.

He's the puppet master, the one pulling the strings prior to show time.

"There are 230 puppets in the show everything from as big as an elephant to as small as a mouse," he points out.

He's also the one who has to fix them.

"So it's painting, it's feathering, it's you know making a new mane for lions, it runs the gamut."

It has to since they use eight different kinds of puppets in the show.

"You have a hand puppet, we have shadow puppets, we have masks that sit on people's heads, we have full body puppets like the elephant or Pumbaa, we have rod puppets."

Zazu is one of the hand puppets, a character that is a handful for the actor.

"So we have a lever in our hand that controls the eyes on our thumb and then our trigger finger controls the mouth. Underneath there's a claw that controls his wings," Reilly explains.

Scar on the other hand is mechanical.

"So if the actor's face is here he has the ability to take that mask and drop it right in front of his face." he says sliding a little button on a control.

The actor's costume hides motors and the control is carefully disguised in his hand.

Each one is a beautiful work of art and a bit deceiving. Many of them are made out of carbon fiber, but look like wood.

So if you've never seen "The Lion King" see it. If you have, see it again chances are you'll see something you didn't see the fist time.

Disney's The Lion King is in town through Sunday, May 7th. Tickets start at 55 dollars and can be purchased in person at the Fox box office, by calling 314-534-1111 or online at metrotix.com.

