Behind the scenes of Motown the Musical at The Fabulous Fox

Motown the Musical is a show with songs you already know sung by characters you're already familiar with.

"We begin in the Mowtown 25 reunion, so it opens with the Four Tops and Temptations," explains Allison Semmes.

She plays Diana Ross, big shoes she stepped into three years ago.

"It's a dream! Like oh my god is this even happening there's a show I can actually play this woman and then it's like daunting because it's like uh there's only one Diana Ross."

She's not imitating the icon, this is her interpretation. She does little things that bring out the essence of the legend.

"Like her posture and her language, how she speaks if very sing songy and I kind of feel like I'm kind of sing songy too so it's not too far of a leap from that," she explains.

The wigs and costumes also help her get into character.

"This is the famous Stop in the Name of Love dress and the thing I love most is all of these ruffles when we're moving it just moves with us."

She gets to wear some of the most beautiful pieces, one of which was hand beaded and weighs 20 pounds. But there are other suits with ruffles and big collars that will take you back in time.

It is a stroll through the decades looking back at Berry Gordy's incredible life and the talented people he helped become Motown's biggest stars.

