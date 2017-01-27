Behind the scenes of NBC's Emerald City

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Board candidate under fire for FB post
-
Allegations of racism at Catholic school
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Facebook post about missing dog goes viral
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Actor kills himself on Facebook Live
-
School workers under fire for signs at march
-
Murder-suicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors
-
Health care provider wanted in beating
-
Paraquad opens health and wellness center
More Stories
-
'Can you hear me?' phone scam spreading across the countryJan 27, 2017, 8:47 a.m.
-
Pro-life advocates march on Washington D.C.Jan 27, 2017, 9:32 a.m.
-
School Board candidate under fire for Facebook postJan 26, 2017, 7:42 p.m.