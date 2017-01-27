Behind the scenes of NBC's Emerald City

It is a show with witches And a wizard set in a place where magic is banned, but taking viewers to the land of Oz requires a lot of TV magic.

"The workmanship that goes into putting a show like this together has been incredible," says Mido Hamada, who plays Eamonn.

"I walk onto set I'm like oh my god," adds Adria Arjona, a.k.a Dorothy.

The Emerald City sets are impressive even to experienced actors like Vincent D'Onofrio who plays the wizard.

"Well, it's certainly bigger than any TV show I've been involved in."

So much time is spent on things the audience never sees.

"You could open a cupboard and they will make sure there are things in there that makes sense. Potions are labeled, everything has a purpose," Gerran Howell, who plays Jack, explains.

The things viewers do see, aren't what they seem. Big stone castles are actually made out of styrofoam and that yellow brick road isn't really made of bricks.

"One day they're will be a giant gold head, a 20 foot high head just there," Howell adds.

Basically there are surprises all along the yellow brick road for the viewers and the actors.

