Belleville's Spring Home Show is this weekend

If you're the type of person who is always thinking about your next home improvement project- there's an event you might be interested in. Dana Dean was live at the Home Builders Association Spring Home Show at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds.

KSDK 11:07 AM. CST March 03, 2017

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds (200 South Belt East; RT 13 & 159)
Admission Fee $6.00 (children under 12 are FREE)
FREE PARKING
Friday, March 3; 2pm - 7pm
Saturday, March 4; 10am - 6pm
Sunday, March 5; 11am - 4pm
hbaswil.org
 

