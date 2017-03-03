Close Belleville's Spring Home Show is this weekend If you're the type of person who is always thinking about your next home improvement project- there's an event you might be interested in. Dana Dean was live at the Home Builders Association Spring Home Show at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. KSDK 11:07 AM. CST March 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Belle-Clair Fairgrounds (200 South Belt East; RT 13 & 159) Admission Fee $6.00 (children under 12 are FREE) FREE PARKING Friday, March 3; 2pm - 7pm Saturday, March 4; 10am - 6pm Sunday, March 5; 11am - 4pm hbaswil.org (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KSDK Breaking Live Video Immigrant dies after Cherokee Street attack Seven members of Downtown Taliban arrested Gator walks with fish in his mouth on golf course Buzz cut buddies think they're twins Widow wants answers after husband's death Dental death lawsuit Perryville residents recover from deadly tornado The torn down house that wouldn't go away Perryville residents begin the rebuilding process More Stories Man accused of threatening Jewish community centers… Mar. 3, 2017, 9:05 a.m. Fish fry guide Feb 26, 2016, 8:27 a.m. Woman with Autism, Asperger's missing from Ferguson Mar. 3, 2017, 5:15 a.m.
