Beyond Sweet Internet Cafe is located at 5901 Delmar in the East Delmar Loop.

Their Grand Opening ceremony is this Saturday starting at 9 am and going until 11 am.

Radio Station 95.5 will be in attendance with a live remote and free giveaways.

(314) 899-5052 is the number to call for more information.

And their Facebook page is facebook.com/beyondsweettm.

