KSDK
Close

Blendz and Wafflz now rolling through the streets of St. Louis doing breakfast

St. Louis is home to many food trucks, most of them serve lunch and occassionally dinner.But Photojournalist Randy Schwentker found a new truck rolling through the streets of St. Louis doing breakfast.

KSDK 11:20 AM. CDT October 17, 2017

Blendz and Wafflz will be parked in front of the Mansion house in downtown St. Louis on Fridays from 6am to 10am. The guys are also available for special events. For more information check out the Blends and Wafflz Facebook page.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories