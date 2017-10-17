Blendz and Wafflz now rolling through the streets of St. Louis doing breakfast
St. Louis is home to many food trucks, most of them serve lunch and occassionally dinner.But Photojournalist Randy Schwentker found a new truck rolling through the streets of St. Louis doing breakfast.
KSDK 10:52 AM. CDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make mass arrests after protesters shut down EB I-64
-
Hyperloop one tests engines for superfast transport
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Protests take financial and emotional toll on police
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
More Stories
-
3 injured in separate shootings in south St. Louis…Oct 17, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
Possible shooter reported at Howard U, campus sweep underwayOct 17, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
De Smet football assistant coach shot, killed in St. LouisOct 16, 2017, 4:12 p.m.