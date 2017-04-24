Blooming Daisy Marketplace opens in Cottleville



It's not everyday you find a boutique, a farm, and a wedding venue at the same address.

She said, "We really wanted it to be a destination for people to come in."

At Blooming Daisy Marketplace in Cottelville, you never know what you're going to find.

"A little bit of everything," said owner Susan Brewer.

There are 18 vendors under one roof.

She said, "Shop for jewelry, clothing, gift items, vintage, repurposed items."

Susan has been a realtor for 20 years and saw a lot of potential in this house built in 1851.

Susan said, "We came in and rehabbed every inch of the building."

Blooming Daisy Marketplace is her passion project.

"This is one of those bucket list things that I thought would enhance the community," she said.

Many of the things for sale have only been available online before Blooming Daisy Marketplace opened.



"On Etsy.. Facebook," said Susan.

This will be the first brick and mortar location for a vendor called Undefined Boutique.

Kristin Troup, Undefined Boutique Co-Owner said, "We started out as a Facebook group and by friends of friends shopping with us, grew and grew as a group, and so we really wanted to find a home."

Things are for sale in every room, even on the staircase and in the kitchen. There's also an interior designer stationed here. And outside, you'll find 3.5 acres of land.

She said, "It gives us unlimited possibilities for usage. So we can host parties, wedding venues."

There's also a farm where you'll find a few goats.

She said, "We open up the goats certain times over the weekend so kids can play with them."

From feeding goats to shopping for gifts, Blooming Daisy Marketplace is a spot like you probably haven't seen before.

You can find Blooming Daisy Marketplace at 5541 Chestnut Street in Cottleville. Like them on Facebook at facebook.com/bloomingdaisymarketplace. They are open TUES-SAT: 10 AM to 6 PM and SUN: Noon to 5 PM.

© 2017 KSDK-TV