Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream opens in Maplewood

Eric Moore grew up near the Jersey Shore.

"We would go to the boardwalk and get two square waffles and ice cream in a sandwich," said Moore.

And now Eric is bringing a taste of the boardwalk to St. Louis, by opening Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream on Manchester Road in Maplewood. They serve Jersey Shore ice cream waffle sandwiches.

He said, "We did a soft opening during Maplewood Christmas Tree Walk and we were sold out in an hour. And it was down the block two blocks people in line."

You can order a full sandwich, which is two whole waffles and four scoops of ice cream. You can also get a half sandwich or a quarter sandwich.

He said, "Or if you just want a waffle or some ice cream, you can do that too."

The Jersey Shore style ice cream waffle sandwiches have a local twist; the ice cream is from Serendipity.

A taste of the Boardwalk in the heart of Maplewood.

Grand Opening at noon tomorrow! Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream is located at 7326B Manchester Road in Maplewood. The number is (314) 449-1209. Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/boardwalkwaffles.

