Brew in the Lou is this Saturday in Francis Park

The 5th Annual "Brew in the Lou" is this Saturday. It takes place at the Lilly Pond at Francis Park from 1 to 5 pm. Wristbands costs 40 dollars if you purchase them ahead of time...50 at the gate...and that will get you a commemorative keepsake tasting glass, unlimited tastings of beer, wine, spirits and food. To learn more or to get a wristband call 314-200-0797 or visit LESAstl.org.

© 2017 KSDK-TV