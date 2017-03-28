Bringing our city's history to life

Inside the Missouri History Museum powerful pictures tell an important story about St. Louis.

"I don't think anybody really fully realized even within this institution except maybe the curator, Gwen Moore,

the real depth of our civil rights history and the extent of the work done here and how far back it goes," says Elizabeth Pickard.

Pickard is the director of education and interpretation at the Missouri History Museum, the institution behind #1 in Civil Rights: The African American Freedom Struggle in St. Louis.

"You can see the ads that were run they say look at these homes an entire block ruined by negro invasion. Of course they look completely fine," She points out.

But there's another aspect to this exhibit that helps bring these stories to life.

"I got here in St. Louis in the summer of 1915," Erin Renee Roberts says stepping on stage.

She plays Katherine Johnson, a woman she knew hardly anything about before she started doing research.

"I'm learning things everyday about what happened in my city," Roberts adds.

The Activists Project allows visitors to sort of come face to face with some of the people who fought for civil rights in our city.

"We're really able to add an aspect to the interpretation both inside the exhibit and for our school programs that we just haven't been able to do before," Pickard explains.

The activitst actors play people who's names you may not be familiar with, but incredible people who made a lasting impact on life in St. Louis.

"Pearl Maddox, that's a name that is often lost, she led the citizen civil rights committee in sit-ins that took place at lunch counters that took place here in 1944," Pickard points out.

The idea is to make this part of our city's history more tangible.

"I'm so excited to be bringing this history to life in this way. That we're really able to make history present and human and to feel the emotions and understand the feelings of the people who made a real difference for our city and our community," Pickard adds.

