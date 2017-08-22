Brownie batter bowls and more at Cake House Design in South County

Lyndsay O'Neil is just 22 years old and already owns her own bakery on Baumgartner road in South County called Cake House Design.

She said, "I started cake decorating classes at 13, my mom signed me up for cake decorating classes at Michaels."

During her teenage years, not only did Lyndsay bake for friends and family out of her house, she also worked at a local bakery. Things were going so well, she opened her own shop less than a year ago.

"Our number one seller is our cinnamon rolls, we sell out everyday," she said.

She also does custom orders.

"I love what I do, making cakes, meeting with clients ,making dreams a reality," she said.

Whether it's cookie dough cannolis or german chocolate waffle sandwiches, everything Lynsday does has unique twist.

"Yes, we do brownies but we cover it in brownie batter and oreos and cover it in chocolate. We take your normal to the extreme," she said.

The brownie batter at Cake House Design is eggless so it's safe to eat, and Lyndsay puts it on everything, on cones and in bowls.

"This is our brownie batter sundae bowl. I prefer brownie batte rover actual brownies. cookie dough is the rage. but i thought i would take it to the next level cause it's my favorite.

All of these treats are fun to look at and eat but cakes are the heart of what Lyndsay does at Cake House design.

Hours: TUE/WED: 9-4

THU/FRI: 9-7

SAT: 9-4

You find find Cake House Design at 5496 Baumgartner Road, Suite 111. The number is 314-714-0266. More information is on their Facebook page facebook.com/CakeHouseDesign

and website, cakehousedesign.net.

© 2017 KSDK-TV