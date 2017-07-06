KSDK
Close

Byrd and Barrel to host Empanada Weekend

South City's Byrd and Barrel makes some of the best fried chicken in town. I'm not the only one who thinks so- Dana is a big fan too and she's there this morning to tell us about a few exciting things going on.

KSDK 10:46 AM. CDT July 06, 2017

Empanada Weekend
July 20th- 23rd
5-9 PM
3422 S Jefferson Avenue

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories