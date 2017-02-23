Cajun Quiche with Missouri Egg Council

Cajun Quiche

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz.) box New Orleans style Dirty Rice Mix

2 (9-inch) deep dish pie crusts*

1/3 cup chopped red onion

1/3 cup chopped celery

1/3 cup chopped green pepper

1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

10 eggs

2/3 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon Creole seasoning, optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Measure water as instructed on rice package. Bring water to boil in medium saucepan, stir in rice mix and proceed according to package directions.

Prepare crusts in two deep dish pie plates. Layer half of the rice, vegetables and cheese in each pie crust.

Beat eggs, milk and seasonings in a large bowl. Pour half of the egg mixture over filling in each crust. Bake 45 minutes or until quiche is set and crust is golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Yield: Two quiche, 6-8 servings each

Variation: Prepare rice mixture as directed. *Omit pie crusts. Unroll 2 cans (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls. Press dough onto bottom and up sides of 15x10-inch baking pan. Spread rice, vegetables and cheese over dough. Pour egg mixture over top. Bake in preheated 350°F oven 40 minutes or until set.

Serving Suggestion: Bake 8 slices of bacon in a 350 degree oven for 20 minutes. Turn bacon over and sprinkle with ¼ cup brown sugar and ¼ cup finely chopped pecans. Bake 10-15 minutes longer, or until golden brown. Remove from pan and cool completely. Serve Praline Bacon with Cajun Quiche and let the good times roll. Laissez les bon temps roulez!

Submitted by:

Kim Martin

Missouri Egg Council

