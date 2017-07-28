Casting director for The Muny is a woman with an eye for talent

It's that singular sensation that broke records and won just about every award possible in the 70's.

"I think it's one of those shows that became the definition of Broadway," Megan Larche Dominich says.

A Chorus Line is a musical that ranks at the top of her list.

"No question this is just a show that I love so much."

She actually cast the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line on Broadway.

"That very first day in the room when they started to play the iconic opening number music like I was kneeling on the floor holding dance cards and I thought I am living A Chorus Line right now, it's happening! It was really neat."

And now more than a decade later she's once again put together a talented cast.

You might not realize it, but she's The Muny's first resident casting director, before her the artistic director usually cast the shows.

"He would do a lot more rep casting which means hiring people to come and be here for the whole season and do a lot of different shows. I get to really hone in and focus on every company and give every company total attention and try to craft something that is specific to what that creative team wants," she explains.

Her job starts several months before the season begins.

"So for the three month window of like January to March I'm auditioning people and collecting people and writing lists and making offers and doing deals, but having to pay attention to all seven shows at the exact same time."

During that time she looks at about 3,000 people.

"I don't cast in a vacuum, I cast in concert with the artistic director and in concert with the director and in concert with the choreographer," she points out.

And the more she works with say Denis Jones, the Director and Choreographer of A Chorus Line, the more she understands what he's looking for.

"Nothing should feel like we're just recreating something that's been done before. How do we find a way to make it Muny, how do we make it ours, how do we give a fresh take to it," she explains.

A big piece of that puzzle is the cast.

"It's finding people that bring their personality and their style and I'm not trying to make them be representations of what it was."

So let's tip our hat to Megan Larche Dominick, a woman you never see, but who's work has kicked The Muny productions up a notch.

A Chorus Line opens Saturday night at The Muny. It will be on stage through August 4th. All shows start at 8:15. Tickets cost between $15 and $95. You can purchase tickets at the box office in Forest Park or online at muny.org

