Celebrate Wildwood is this weekend

Celebrate Wildwood is a fun festival that starts tonight. The two day festival features more than 40 regional artists. Jack Clark is one of them and he's here to tell us more.

KSDK 10:58 AM. CDT August 25, 2017

Celebrate Wildwood starts tonight at 5.  there will be stuff going on until 10. There's a wine and food tasting from 7 to 9 and music in the beer garden from 5:30 to 9:30. Tomorrow the festival starts back up at 8:30 with a  parade at 9am. It all takes place in the Wildwood Town Center and is free to attend. For more information visit cityofwildwood.com/celebratewildwood.

