Celebrate Wildwood is this weekend

Celebrate Wildwood starts tonight at 5. there will be stuff going on until 10. There's a wine and food tasting from 7 to 9 and music in the beer garden from 5:30 to 9:30. Tomorrow the festival starts back up at 8:30 with a parade at 9am. It all takes place in the Wildwood Town Center and is free to attend. For more information visit cityofwildwood.com/celebratewildwood.

