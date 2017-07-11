Charles D'Angelo discusses his book 'Inner Guru'
Charles D'Angelo made a change a decade ago that opened his eyes to a new world. He lost 160 pounds and since then he has made it his mission to be that extra push to help other people reach their weight loss goals. He's even written a book on the subject
KSDK 11:03 AM. CDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Charlotte couple who lost sons speaking out
-
9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $19 - The Deal Guy
-
Two officers transported to hospital after hazmat situation in St. Charles
-
Hit and run caught on bike cam
-
Police search continues for gunman who opened fire on commuters
-
Governor lays out plan to make STL safer
-
Is bottled water safe when left in a hot car?
-
Postal worker in Rolla kills self after taking co-workers hostage
-
Father of girl killed in boat accident dies
More Stories
-
2 St. Charles officers treated, released following…Jul 11, 2017, 7:25 a.m.
-
Donald Trump Jr. releases emails tied to Russia meetingJul 11, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
-
Amazon Prime Day 2017: Every major deal right here!Jul. 9, 2017, 4:12 p.m.