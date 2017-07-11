Charles D'Angelo discusses his book 'Inner Guru'

Charles D'Angelo made a change a decade ago that opened his eyes to a new world. He lost 160 pounds and since then he has made it his mission to be that extra push to help other people reach their weight loss goals. He's even written a book on the subject

KSDK 11:03 AM. CDT July 11, 2017

