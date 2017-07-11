Charles D'Angelo discusses his book 'Inner Guru'

Charles has helped hundreds of people and he can help you. Give him a call at 314-495-3228 or go to his website charlesdangelo.com. You can find his book Inner Guru at Barnes & Noble and amazon.com.
Charles D'Angelo made a change a decade ago that opened his eyes to a new world. He lost 160 pounds and since then he has made it his mission to be that extra push to help other people reach their weight loss goals. He's even written a book on the subject
