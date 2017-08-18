Checking in on Moyo, the 341 pound baby black rhino

ST. LOUIS- He came into the world on May 17th, 2017 and only six days later weighed in at 130 pounds.

"They can gain up to six pounds a day," says Nicole Becker, one of the keepers in River's Edge.

Her job allows her to spend quite a bit of time with the big bundle of joy.

"He's very playful. When he goes out in the mornings he usually likes to run laps back and forth and then he usually tires himself out and takes a nap," she explains.

Moyo, the three month old now 341 pound black rhino, also has a couple of toys he likes to play with and each one has a purpose.

"Anything for him to push around with his nose they do a lot with their heads and horns."

It's sounds almost as if she's a proud mom, but then everyone who sees the two horned hoofed mammal tends to ooh and ah over him.

"I think he's cute," says a cute little girl.

He is pretty special considering black rhinos are critically endangered.

"So before the 1970's there were over 100,000 black rhinos in the wild and between 1970 and 1992 their population decreased by 96 percent," Becker points out.

Right now there are just over 5,000 in the wild.

"The biggest problem with black rhinos is they're poached for their horn. A lot of the Asian cultures feel that their horn has medicinal purposes which it doesn't they're horns are just made out of keratin the same thing our fingernails and our hair is made out of."

Moyo's cute little horn is already taking shape.

"It's two or three inches off the tip of his nose. So it's actually grown quite a bit in the three months."

He's also starting to eat a few new foods.

"He really likes green beans and celery."

But he gets most of his nutrients by nursing something he'll probably do until he's two and here's another interesting fact black rhino's have fairly poor eyesight.

"They really rely on their sense of smell and their sense of hearing," Becker explains.

Which is why they sometimes get a bad rap.

"They're not really mean or overly aggressive animals I think they can be easily spooked because of their poor eyesight. So if you come up on them and they can't see really well you spook them then they're likely often going to charge you before they really know what's going on."

No need to worry about that here the space has even been baby proofed. So stop by the Saint Louis Zoo and get your daily doze of cuteness.

