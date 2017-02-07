Close Chocolate wings with St. Louis Wing Company Speaking of chocolate...Bobby Tessler...the man behind St. Louis Wing Company has concocted an interesting wing recipe for Valentine's Day. He's doing wings covered in chocolate sauce. KSDK 1:44 PM. CST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST St. Louis Wing Company's Chocolate Wings are available now through Valentine's day. St. Louis Wing Company is on Manchester Road in Rock Hill. Give them a call or go online to stlwingco.com. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Flight attendant helped save young girl Double shooting shakes Soulard neighbors Missing girls may be headed to Las Vegas Human remains found in rural St. Charles County Verify: Roadtrip Missing man's body found in Shrewsbury Missing girls may be headed to Las Vegas FInstagram for web Are sleep aids safe St. Louis Keeps its Hall of Fame legacy More Stories Man finds human skull in Robertsville State Park Feb. 7, 2017, 1:29 p.m. Betsy DeVos confirmed Education secretary in historic vote Feb. 7, 2017, 11:39 a.m. Multiple tornadoes cause damage in New Orleans area Feb. 7, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs