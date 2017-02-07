KSDK
Chocolate wings with St. Louis Wing Company

Speaking of chocolate...Bobby Tessler...the man behind St. Louis Wing Company has concocted an interesting wing recipe for Valentine's Day. He's doing wings covered in chocolate sauce.

St. Louis Wing Company's Chocolate Wings are available now through Valentine's day. St. Louis Wing Company is on Manchester Road in Rock Hill. Give them a call or go online to stlwingco.com.

