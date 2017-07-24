'Church Basement Ladies' now playing at The Playhouse at Westport Plaza

As the lights come up you find yourself in a 1960's kitchen.

"A lot of people actually comment on the color of the walls and that seems to be the traditional color for church basement kitchens," says Greg Eiden, who plays the Pastor.

It's a shade that tends to trigger a few memories and if it doesn't something else or someone probably will.

"A lot of people come up to me after the show and say that was me or that was my grandma, so it's very familiar for a lot of people," adds Tara Borman.

She, Lee Anne Mathews, Robbie Mancina and Janet Paone are the Church Basement Ladies. The apron wearing unsung Sunday morning heroes.

"I play Vivian Snustad, I'm the matriarch of the kitchen. Vivian started the kitchen. She was the original. When the church opened Vivian was there," explains Paone.

But Vivian struggles a bit these days.

"Vivian is at a point where she's not able to do a whole lot and I'm sure we all have people like that in our lives right. But you want to respect them, you want to make them feel as useful as possible."

Her struggles set the table for several good laughs.

"It's a show about bits. Bit after bit after bit," adds Mancina.

It's a heavenly musical comedy. A show with a couple of cups of familiarity, a pinch of spirituality and lot of fun.

"It's really a special show not to be missed, it really is," Paone says.

You can see Church Basement Ladies now through October 1st at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza. All seats are $50, but use the code KSDK and you can save 50 percent. You can purchase tickets by calling 314-534-1111 or online at metrotix.com

© 2017 KSDK-TV