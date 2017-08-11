KSDK
Church Basement Ladies on stage at Westport Plaza

We're going into the basement with the church ladies who have audiences laughing out loud.We'll take you behind the scenes to show you the song and dance you don't typically get to see.And we'll introduce you to the star who calls St. Louis home.W

You can see Church Basement Ladies now through October 1st at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza.  They do shows everyday, but Monday. Tuesday through Friday there's a two o'clock matinee. Friday and Saturday they do two shows, a matinee and a 7:30 show.  The ladies also do a 2 pm show on Sundays. All seats are 50 dollars but use the code KSDK and you can save 50% off.  You can purchase tickets by calling 314-534-1111 or online at metrotix.com.

