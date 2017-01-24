City Museum installing 13,000 pound exhibit

Weighing in at about 13,000 pounds, this chain recently came to the City Museum from a scrap yard across the river. Using a crane, they were able to slide it in through a window.

Rick Erwin, City Museum Executive Director, said, "We actually got two of these. We have this one, which is 19 links, and another one, 13 links, that we turned into a base of a table."

That table is located in the City Museum offices, which isn't open to the public. But visitors will be able to see the other chain, once construction is complete.

Erwin said, "There will be 13,000 pounds of chain that you will be able to stand on the side. And this chain hoist over here, you will be able to lift it up and down and it will go up and down into this pond."

It offers something new at a place that already has a lot to see.

"We're mostly known for slides. So to do something this big, where you can interact with it mechanically, will be really, really neat."

