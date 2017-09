WEBSTER GROVES, MO - Civil Alchemy is now open!

You'll find it at 8154 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves.

The hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 AM-7 PM.

Friday from 8 AM-9 PM.

Saturday from 9 AM-5 PM.

Sunday from NOON-5 PM.

Check them out on Facebook

There is a Grand Opening Celebration this Thursday with food and drink at 4 PM.

© 2017 KSDK-TV