C&K BBQ has been serving soulfully prepared barbecue since the 1960's

There's a place in north county that's has been satisfying hungry customers since 1963. It's a one of a kind barbecue joint where the secret is in the sauce. Jimmy V stopped by for sample.

KSDK 11:03 AM. CDT August 28, 2017

C&K Barbecue is on Jennings Station Road just off 70. It's open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner for carry out only.  They also do catering.  You can reach them at 314-385-8100 or check them out online at CandKBBQ.com.
 

