KSDK
Close

Classic sushi with a twist at Baiku Sushi Lounge in Midtown

One place to grab a bite near the fox is Baiku sushi lounge.

Dana Dean, KSDK 12:21 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO - Baiku Sushi Lounge is located at 3407 Olive Street, St. Louis. The number is (314) 896-2500. Visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/BaiKuSushi.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories