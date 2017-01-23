KSDK
Clayton Restaurant Week kicks off today

16 restaurants are participating in the 8th annual Clayton Restaurant week- winter edition- kicking off tonight. Here to give us a preview is Chef Patrick Baltes from "Louie's Wine Dive"- one of the newest spots in Clayton.

KSDK 11:24 AM. CST January 23, 2017

Clayton Restaurant Week runs tonight through Sunday. There are 16 participating restaurants offering 3 course dinners at 25 or 35 dollars. Visit claytonrestaurantweek.net to view the menu and reserve your spot online. 

