KSDK
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery opens location in Clayton

You probably know about "Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery" in Lafayette Square- but Dana Dean takes you inside their second location.

Dana Dean, KSDK 11:08 AM. CDT July 07, 2017

You'll find Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery's second location at 730 DeMun Avenue in Clayton. The hours are Sun-Thurs 11 AM to 10 PM and Fri-Sat 11 AM to 11 PM. Check out the menu at clementinescreamery.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories