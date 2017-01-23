KSDK
Cleo King visits Show Me St. Louis

The Netflix Original Series...a Series of Unfortunate Events is getting a lot of attention. St. Louis native Cleo King plays Eleanora Poe.

KSDK 11:09 AM. CST January 23, 2017

Thanks for stopping by Cleo King!

(© 2017 KSDK)


