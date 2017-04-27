Club Pilates in Brentwood to celebrate Grand Opening this weekend

Club Pilates Grand Opening event is this Saturday and Sunday at 2535 S Brentwood Blvd.

It runs from noon until 5. Club Pilates will be offering free introductory classes every hour. That includes raffle prizes, vendor giveaways, 25 percent off retail and even membership discounts. You can find more information by calling (314) 551-2126. Or visiting online at clubpilates.com/brentwoodstl.

