Club Pilates in Brentwood to celebrate Grand Opening this weekend

We've made it our mission to keep you in the know with what's new around town. Club Pilates in Brentwood is hosting it's grand opening celebration this weekend, but Dana Dean is there this morning to show us what's in store with this workout.

Melissa Spears, KSDK 10:57 AM. CDT April 27, 2017

Club Pilates Grand Opening event is this Saturday and Sunday at 2535 S Brentwood Blvd.
It runs from noon until 5. Club Pilates will be offering free introductory classes every hour. That includes raffle prizes, vendor giveaways, 25 percent off retail and even membership discounts. You can find more information by calling (314) 551-2126. Or visiting online at clubpilates.com/brentwoodstl.
