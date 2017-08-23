Code 3 Spices gives back to first responders, military

COLLINSVILLE, IL - At Code 3 Spices in Collinsville, you'll find bottles of seasonings and sauces created by two friends who have won more trophies in barbeque competitions than they can count.

Chris Bohnemeier, Co-Founder, said, "We were competing locally right here in St. Louis and some guy said if you start bottling this, we'll start buying it from you."

Before long, they needed a warehouse to store all the bottles.

"3000 square feet of nothing but spices and sauce," she said.

You can buy thier rubs and sauces at their Collinsville shop and find it in 250 grocery stores in the area.

Michael Radosevich, Co-Founder said, "Code 3 is a universal term for a first responder to go to a call."

Part of every purchase goes to a good cause.

Michael said, "We donate 25 cents from each unit sold to first responder, military organizations."

Chris Bohnemeier comes from a law enforcement family. Michael Radosevich is a 15 year police veteran.

Michael said, "I actually suffer from symptoms of PTSD. So before Chris and I even got our first shipment, which was 45 cases, the whole idea of this business moving forward was to give back and do for others and help those people who need it."

One of the organizations is Safe Call Now, which helps first responders.

Michael said, "It's a 24 hour suicide prevention crisis hotline. One thing I will say is the reason Chris and I continue to do is our products really do help save lives. And we've confirmed that over and over again with Safe Call Now. And that's why we're going to continue to grow so we can give back more."

Code 3 Spices can be found in 1000 stores across the country and counting.

"Our goal is to have this in every grocery store, every cupboard, and refrigerator by the time we're done," Chris said.

302 E Main Street, Collinsville, IL

(618) 855-8855

code3spices.com

facebook.com/code3spices

