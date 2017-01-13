KSDK
Comedian Greg Warren returns to St. Louis

This icy weekend may need a little comic relief...and this guy can definitely provide it. He's been seen on the NBC's Last Comic Standing and the Late Night with Seth Meyers.

KSDK 11:16 AM. CST January 13, 2017

You can see Greg Warren at the Funny Bone Tonight through Sunday. Tickets cost 15 dollars for general admission, 20 for VIP.  stlouisfunnybone.com is the website.

(© 2017 KSDK)


