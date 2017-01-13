Close Comedian Greg Warren returns to St. Louis This icy weekend may need a little comic relief...and this guy can definitely provide it. He's been seen on the NBC's Last Comic Standing and the Late Night with Seth Meyers. KSDK 11:16 AM. CST January 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You can see Greg Warren at the Funny Bone Tonight through Sunday. Tickets cost 15 dollars for general admission, 20 for VIP. stlouisfunnybone.com is the website. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Ice Storm Warning until Sunday fri web wx 4am KSDK Breaking Live Video Winter hacks to keep ice off your car Predicting the winter weather Winter weather watch, ice expected Tips for navigating icy roads More Stories Ice storm arrives in the Bi-State Jan 11, 2017, 9:28 a.m. Travel advisories issued in MO, IL Jan 11, 2017, 1:26 p.m. Tips for driving in snow and ice Jan 13, 2017, 9:41 a.m.
