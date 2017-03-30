Cool accessories made out of old baseballs

Amy Rinearson spends her days teaching art at Wright City East and West Elementary schools. But her creatvity doesn't stop when she gets home.

She said, "This is my own creative outlet, I think it makes me a better art teacher."

Adornments by Amy is her business and it's also her passion.

She said, "I grew up from a family that loves baseball. In thr summer, that was always on, on the radio or tv. Baseball was on."

Her baseball themed accessory line started with this creation... baseball bracelets. She makes the bracelets in her O'Fallon, Missouri home.

They're made out of old baseballs she takes apart.First, Amy carefully removes the string from the baseball. She reuses the string she removed to sew the pieces into a cuff.

She said, "I started using a real baseball you could buy at any big box store and then i thought you know I really like the look of a used baseball.

And that got her thinking.

Amy said, "I was like, I bet I could do other things with it, what else could I make with it.. I figured out, you know, what if I turn it this way, it makes a really cute heart."

She puts the baseball hearts on hats, bags, and wall hangings with sayings any baseball fan would love.

To purchase one of her accessories, visit etsy.com/shop/AdornmentsbyAmyR or Joys Collective Market in St. Charles.

© 2017 KSDK-TV