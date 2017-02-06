KSDK
Cork and Barrel opens in St. Peters

A new chop house just opened in St. Peters and it's getting rave reviews so we sent Jimmy V to check out the food, the atmosphere and the special way they grill.

KSDK 11:31 AM. CST February 06, 2017

Cork and Barrel is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.  It's at Mexico Road and Mid Rivers Drive in St. Peters. You can give them a call at 636-387-7030 or look them up online at CorkandBarrel.com.

